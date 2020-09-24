3 COVID-19 deaths; 46 new cases in Waseca County

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, and 995 new confirmed positive cases of the virus.

Minnesota now has a total of 93,012 positive virus cases, and 1,988 deaths.

The three deaths came from Olmsted, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties, and were people in their 70’s and 80’s. One death involved a person from a private residence, the other deaths were patients in long-term care.

Health officials didn’t provide the daily hospitalization breakdown Thursday, but MDH says 7,335 patients have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic. Of those cases, 2,049 patients required intensive care.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 12

Brown – 1

Cottonwood – 5

Faribault – 4

Freeborn – 4

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 6

Martin – 15

McLeod – 7

Mower – 4

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 10

Redwood – 3

Renville – 4

Rice – 12

Sibley – 1

Steele – 3

Waseca – 46

Watonwan – 2