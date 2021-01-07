3 COVID deaths in Blue Earth County

Three people in Blue Earth County have died from coronavirus complications, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Thursday update.

MDH reported 44 total deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,572.

Blue Earth County’s three deaths involved patients in their 60’s and 80’s, and 100’s. With the addition of these deaths, the county has seen a total of 32 during the course of the pandemic. Nicollet County also recorded a death Thursday, a person in their 90’s; the thirty-fifth death in the county.

There are 787 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Thursday’s data. That number includes 135 people in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,004 new virus infections, with the following Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 22 (1 probable)

Brown – 8

Cottonwood – 2 (1 probable)

Faribault – 16

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 39

Jackson – 5

Le Sueur – 9

Lyon – 19 (3 probable)

Martin – 3

McLeod – 8

Mower – 17 (1 probable)

Murray – 6 (8 probable)

Nicollet – 7 (5 probable)

Nobles – 4 (3 probable)

Redwood – 6

Renville – 10

Rice – 33 (1 probable)

Sibley – 4

Steele – 11

Waseca – 12 (1 probable)