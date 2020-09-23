3 final Mankato City Manager candidates interview Thursday

(Mankato, MN) – The field of Mankato City Manager candidates has been narrowed down to three, all of whom will visit Mankato this week to make presentations and interview with the city council.

Each candidate is expected to give a presentation at the city council work session on Thursday, Sept 24. The public presentations are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The final three candidates have been identified as John Prescott, Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez, and Susan Arntz. More information about the candidates can be found here.

The person selected for the position will replace long-time city manager Pat Hentges.

On Friday, Sept 25, the Mankato City Council will conduct city manager interviews. Public access is restricted because of COVID-19, but both the presentations and the interviews will be recorded.

Following the interviews, the council will deliberate on the candidates, and vote on a motion to authorize negotiations for an appointment to the position.

Anyone interested in attending the presentations can email Renee Kopischke, or call her at (507) 387-8690.