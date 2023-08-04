3 hospitalized after two separate motorcycle crashes on I-90

Three people were hospitalized after two separate motorcycle crashes on I-90 Thursday.

The first crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. east of Fairmont.

A crash report says Randall Joseph Kass, 58, of McHenry, Illinois, was westbound on I-90 when his 2012 Harley Davidson blew a tire and rolled.

Kass and his passenger, Sharon Elizabeth Hagan, 51, of Island Lake, Illinois, were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Fairmont.

The crash report says Kass was wearing a helmet.

The second crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. east of Blue Earth, in Emerald Township, when a Harley Davidson rider, who was westbound on I-90, laid down the bike in the roadway.

Jeffery R Brown, 46, of Fort St. Johh, BC, was transported to United District Health in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. It’s unclear whether Brown was wearing a helmet.