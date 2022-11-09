3 incumbents & a newcomer elected to Mankato school board

Three incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to the Mankato School Board.

Patrick Baker (17.65%), Kari Pratt (16.44%), and Shannon Sinning (15.13%) received the top votes for seats with a four-year term. Board Chair Jodi Sapp was not reelected. Sapp won 12.05% of the vote, behind Sinning.

Baker was appointed to the board when Kenneth Reid resigned in May. Shannon Sinning was appointed after Bukuta Hayes resigned in July. Pratt is a former teacher and newcomer to the board.

Incumbent Kristin Schuck won the two-year term special election with 53.61% of the vote.