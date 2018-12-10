3 Injured In 3-Vehicle Mankato Crash

Three people were injured in a chain reaction crash on Highway 22 at Highway 14 Saturday evening just after 5 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says three vehicles were northbound on Highway 22 in the left lane when a vehicle ahead changed lanes from left to right. As the vehicles were breaking to slow down, a Ford Explorer rear-ended a Dodge Ram, which then rear-ended a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the 2018 Ford Explorer, Jase Robet Guetter, 33, of Mankato, wasn’t injured.

Two occupants of the 2016 Dodge Ram received non-life threatening injuries. The driver, 59-year-old Michael Allen Thompson of Fairmont, and his passenger, Thane Adam Thompson, 25, of Fairmont, were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment.

The teen driver of the 2017 Toyota Carolla was injured. Jayda Marie Schmidt, 16, of Vernon Center was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. There were two passengers in the Toyota: Channin Marie Schmidt, 46, of Vernon Center, and Paul Anthony Wellnitz, 46, of Vernon Center.

