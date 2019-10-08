3 injured in Cottonwood County crash

(Marshall, MN) – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday morning in Cottonwood County in Windom.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Agnes Veronica Lohse of Heron Lake, was eastbound on Highway 60 when her Buick attempted a left turn and collided with a westbound Ford carrying two people from Sioux Falls.

Lohse, Ford driver Joshua Scott Martin, 31, and his passenger Stephanie Lynn Martin, 31, were all transported to Windom Area Health for non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says the crash happened just after 11 a.m.

