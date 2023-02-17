3 injured in crash at instersection of Highway 169 & Highway 68

Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in South Bend Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Focus was southbound on Highway 169 and a Mazda BTM was turning onto Highway 169 from Highway 68 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, at about 4:45 p.m.

The Mazda driver was identified as Megan Marie Stevensen, 42, of North Mankato. Emily Ann Pierce, 24, of Buffalo, was driving the Ford Focus. Pierce had one passenger, Ashlyn Nicole Mckeena Hale, 26, of Gonvick.

Piece and Hale hree women were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Stevensen also suffered non-life threatening injuries but wasn’t hospitalized.