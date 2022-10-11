3 injured in crash between Springfield and Cobden

Three people were injured in a crash between Springfield and Cobden Monday evening.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 14 at Brown Co Rd 16, when an eastbound Monte Carlo rear-ended an SUV, according to a state patrol crash report.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Samantha Ann Matter, 18, of Sanborn. Matter had one passenger in the SUV, Lexie Nicole Vogel, 18, of Springfield.

Kya Maria Diaz, 23, of Darfur, was driving the Monte Carlo.

All three women were transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.