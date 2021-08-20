3 injured in crash near Green Isle

Three people were injured in a crash near Green Isle Friday morning.

Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:33 a.m. to the crash on Highway 5 and Co Rd 11, just south of Green Isle city limits.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Kayla Jordan, 32, of Winthrop, was southbound on Highway 5 when she rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Michael Fitzloff, 44, of Lester Prairie.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, but the release didn’t specify who was injured or the nature of the injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.