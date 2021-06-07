3 injured in crash south of Arlington

Three people were injured Sunday evening in a crash south of Arlington.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup and a van collided at the intersection of Highway 19 and 411th Ave just before 6 p.m.

According to the patrol’s crash report, the van, driven by Kevin Allen Neuman, 55, of Winthrop, was westbound on Highway 19 at the time of the crash. Neuman and his passenger, 53-year-old Angela Dawn Neuman, also of Winthrop, both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was identified as 59-year-old Nancy Lee Spaeth, of Little Falls. Spaeth was southbound on 411th Ave when the vehicles collided. She also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All three crash victims were transported to Sibley Medical Center.