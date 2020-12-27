3 injured in Highway 14 crash

Three people, including a Mankato man, were injured in a crash on Highway 14 between Owatonna and Waseca on Christmas Day.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Cadillac Escalade was stalled on the shoulder of Highway 14 Meriden Township when a Ford Taurus that was traveling eastbound on the highway collided with the Cadillac.

The driver of the Cadillac was Anthony James Brown, 53, of New Richland. Brown and his passenger, Stacey Yvette Powell, 49, of New Richland, were both transported to an Owatonna hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alan Michael Greiner, 42, of Mankato, was identified as the driver of the Ford. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash reports lists the crash time 8:34 p.m.