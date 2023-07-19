3 injured in Highway 68 crash near Cambria
July 19, 2023 4:52AM CDT
Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Cambria Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a van driven by 28-year-old Christopher Owot Isaya of Mankato, and a pickup driven by 64-year-old William Leonard Howe of Albert Lea, were both westbound on the highway when the vehicles collided just before 10 a.m.
Isaya and Howe both suffered non-life threatening injuries, but were not transported to a hospital.
Isaya’s passenger, 52-year-old Wendy Lee Windsor of North Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.