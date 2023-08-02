3 injured in Highway 68 crash near Judson

Three people were injured when two pickups crashed near Judson Tuesday afternoon.

A crash report says a pickup driven by 33-year-old Fernando Cavazos of North Branch was westbound on Highway 68, and a pickup driven by Richard George Weilage, 83, of Sleepy Eye, was eastbound when the trucks collided just west of 518th Ave.

Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says Cavazos was not wearing a seat belt.

Weilage’s passenger, Lynda Josephine Weilage, 82, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Highway 68, which is the main detour for Highway 14, was closed in both directions while the crash was cleared.