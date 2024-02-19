3 injured when semi, van collide near Janesville

Three people were injured when a semi and a van collided near Janesville Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Freightliner semi was southbound on Waseca Township Rd 33, and the Ford Econoline van was eastbound on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided in Alton Township, around noon.

Stan Robert McCarty, 58, of Owatonna was a passenger in the van. McCarty was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

The van driver, Jeremy Raymond Max Alsdorf, 37, of North Mankato, and the semi driver, Joseph Daniel Finken, 24, of Minnesota Lake, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.