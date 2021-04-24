3 juveniles airlifted after Mankato crash, another hospitalized

Four juveniles were injured, and three airlifted to Rochester for their injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Alexander Park Friday night.

The crash happened on the 900 block of Main St just after 10 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a parked car, then struck a tree.

Four occupants were injured, and three were ejected from the vehicle, according to a release from Mankato Public Safety.

The four juveniles were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Three of the victims were later flown to St. Mary’s hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.