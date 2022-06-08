3 juveniles arrested in St. Peter vehicle break-ins

St. Peter Police say three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.

Police say the juveniles admitted to stealing items from 60 to 70 unlocked vehicles late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before they were caught by officers while attempting to flee.

Investigators say a handgun was recovered from one of the suspects, who claimed it was taken from a vehicle. It’s the second firearm concern connected to unlocked vehicles in less than a month, according to police.

“We stress removing ALL valuables from vehicles, even if locked, which would SPECIFICALLY include firearms,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police are asking residents to check security camera footage to review for suspicious activity and to report any missing valuables to authorities.