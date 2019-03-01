3 Lake Crystal men charged after meth, weapons found in home

Jack Warren Schneider mugshot

(Mankato, MN) – Three men face criminal charges after a tip led to the discovery of a shotgun, a stolen laptop, and meth in a Lake Crystal home.

Charged in Blue Earth County court were Brandon Joel Deboer, 22, Jack Warren Schneider, 25, and Travis Lee Robb, 30, all of Lake Crystal.

According to the criminal complaint, on February 25, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant at a home on West Humphrey Street in Lake Crystal after receiving reports of frequent, brief, visits to the home.

Travis Lee Robb mugshot

Court documents say Schneider was located outside the home when agents arrived. He was taken to custody without incident. Deboer was found inside the home. Robb was found in the upstairs bathroom with a syringe in his pocket. In the bathroom, agents also found a glass plate and a small baggie containing meth in the sink. Police say it appeared that Robb had been washing meth down the drain, according to the criminal complaint.

Also found in the home by agents were several hypodermic syringes – one loaded with meth in the refrigerator, two shotgun shells, and a digital scale, according to the complaint. Outside of the home in the snow, agents found a bag containing a sawed-off shotgun and shells. The gun was loaded, according to the complaint. Deboer later told agents the gun belonged to Schneider, who was on probation, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint, agents found a laptop inside of Schneider’s car that had been stolen from Walmart in Fairmont, and brass knuckles.

Brandon Deboer mugshot

All three men have previous felony charges and are not allowed guns.

Deboer is charged with felony counts of possessing a firearm and felony firearm violations.

Schneider faces felony counts of drug possession, possession of short-barreled shotguns, and misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and possession of hypodermic needles. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor possession of ammunition and firearms.

Robb is charged with 5th-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles, a gross misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor, respectively.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)