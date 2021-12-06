3 local COVID deaths reported in Monday’s MDH update

Three area residents have died of COVID-19, according to reports from state health officials Monday.

The fatalities came from Martin, Sibley, and Waseca counties and involved residents in their 70’s and 80’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

It’s the 45th death in Martin County, the 18th in Sibley County, and the 34th in Waseca County. Statewide, the death toll stands at 9,654.

MDH logged 6,122 newly confirmed infections Monday, which includes 80 new cases in Blue Earth County. Freeborn County reported 44 new cases, while Le Sueur County recorded 37. In Waseca County, 54 new cases were confirmed, and Nicollet County reported 42 new infections.