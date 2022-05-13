3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update.

The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 12,559.

MDH also reported another 2,919 infections Friday, including 16 cases in Blue Earth County and 19 cases in Nicollet County.

There were 391 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, with 35 of those in intensive care.