3 rescued from grain bin in Luverne; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion

Three people are safe and several firefighters suffered heat exhaustion following a grain bin rescue at a rural Luverne farm.

The Luverne Fire Department responded Wednesday at 2:28 p.m. to a report of a man trapped inside a grain bin.

Crews arrived minutes later and discovered three people inside the bin. According to a news release, one man was buried up to his neck, and another to his chest. A third person inside the bin was helping the two men who were stuck.

Fire crews entered the bin and began clearing grain away from the victims. The first rescue was at 3:33 p.m. The victim was transported to Sanford Luverne, where he was treated and later released. The second rescue came at 4:10 p.m. That victim was treated and released at the scene. The third person, who was not trapped, was treated and released at the scene.

Three firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion, according to the press release.