3 Tips for a Stress-Free Holiday Work Party

It’s almost time to talk about the new year, and with that, you probably can’t help but set your eyes on the next holiday. Thanksgiving break went by too fast, didn’t it?

Let the holiday party invites roll in! I’m sure your family and friends have plans for you, and you can probably navigate these gatherings pretty easily. But what if you receive one from your company? Chances are, your office will host a work holiday party! Are you prepared?

Work holiday parties sound stress-free, but for even the most outgoing employees, they can be anything but relaxing. The thought of interacting with your boss, colleagues and other superiors—for much longer than usual—may seem daunting. But if you’re wondering if you should go, the answer is absolutely yes! As nervous as you might feel, you’ll have an incredible opportunity to network and get to know everyone better.

Alex Dickinson, a career expert at personal finance company SoFi has tips for you to make the most out of your office holiday parties:

1. Go In With A Plan

Think ahead and plan to chat with a senior person (or three) that you barely interact with. Feeling bold enough to ask a question to the CEO? Take your shot! Things will probably not go exactly as you plan them, but having an idea of the people you’d like to talk to and the questions you can spark conversations with might help lessen the anxiety. Don’t force conversations, but go out of your comfort zone and engage with others. Keep in mind that the first impression you make on certain people is everything, so as Alex recommends, “Ask yourself what you want people to think after you chat with them and think accordingly.”

2. Leave Room To Follow-Up

Let conversations flow naturally, but try to keep them as short and interesting as possible. That will give you an opportunity to follow-up and continue your chat over lunch or coffee. People are busy talking to each other at parties anyway, so try not to be that person holding the line and not giving someone else the opportunity to speak to the head of the marketing department. So instead of going through your full list of questions for that person, save some things for a time when you’ll have their individualized attention. You will take away a lot more from it, but it’s good to start a relationship at the holiday party. “Keep it light and conversational, don’t monopolize their party time. If the conversation goes well, ask to follow up in the office.” Alex says.

3. Be Memorable

In a good way, that is. Find ways to delight the people you talk to, either by using humor, information or education. To make a conversation, Alex suggests doing the following: find some common ground (from having done your research), teach them something new or share a compliment (and your opinion) on an industry piece they might have written. By tapping into someone’s area of interest, you will likely gain their interest. But do not let this pressure you into saying the wrong things or making the chat longer than it needs to be. The point isn’t to “be everyone’s best friend” , but to have a great time and some good conversations with the people you see every day.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook