3 years later, investigators seek answers in beating death of elderly woman

It was three years ago that an elderly South Bend Township woman was severely beaten by an intruder during a snowstorm.

Evelyn Adams, 76, subsequently died of her injuries at a hospital five days later. Her murder remains unsolved.

Investigators say they have some idea of what happened to Adams, but they need help from the public to piece it together.

“The sheriff’s office has some insight into what happened that day, but still needs the public’s help,” says a press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. “If you have any information, you could help bring closure to Evelyn’s loved ones.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Adams’ murder to come forward, either to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Adams’ murder.