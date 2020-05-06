30 COVID-19 deaths, most reported in a single day

(St. Paul, MN) – Another 30 people have died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, the deadliest day the state has seen during the pandemic.

The latest deaths bring the total in the state to 485. MDH reports 391 of those deaths were people who lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Multiple congregate care facilities in southern Minnesota that have been identified as having been exposed to COVID-19, including the Good Samaritan Society in Windom, and Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Nicollet County.

A second death in Nobles County has been reported. The Star Tribune reports that the person was a worker in their 50’s from the JBS plant in Worthington.

Blue Earth County has 53 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to MDH. The county’s coronavirus statistics webpage says 4 out of 51 cases have been hospitalized and involved patients from 9 months to 85 years old. The youngest person hospitalized in Blue Earth County was 62-years-old.

Hospitalizations rose slightly over all, up 9 for a total of 443 patients hospitalized, according to MDH.

Over 93,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota, with 8,579 people testing positive. MDH reports that 1,146 of those infected are health care workers. There are 5,005 patients no longer requiring isolation.