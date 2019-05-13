30-Year-Old Minnesota Woman Critical After Her Motorcycle Hit a Deer

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in a Minnesota hospital after hitting a deer on Friday evening.

Julia Zaka’an, 30, of Eden Valley, was riding her 1999 Harley east on County Road 11 when she hit the deer around 8:26 p.m.

She was thrown from her bike as a result of the collision, and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

She was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where she underwent treatment for her critical injuries.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance, Litchfield Rescue and Litchfield Fire departments all responded to the accident.

Source:  bringmethenews.com

