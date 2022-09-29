30,000 turkeys perish in fire near Morton

At least 30,000 turkeys died in a barn fire near Morton Thursday afternoon.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 2 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at Winter Creek Farms, located on Highway 71, about four miles north of Morton.

Preliminary investigation showed the blaze started in the western portion of the turkey barn and spread throughout the structure. The building was full of birds at the time of the fire.

A press release says it’s estimated at least 30,000 turkeys perished in the blaze.

Workers or emergency personnel were not injured in the fire.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.