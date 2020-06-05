33 new COVID-19 deaths, 712 new positive cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 33 new COVID-19 deaths, and 712 new positive cases of the virus.

The latest numbers bring Minnesota’s death toll to 1,148, with 26,980 lab-confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19.

New cases were confirmed in the following counties:

Blue Earth – 1

Brown – 1

Cottonwood – 3

Faribault – 2

Freeborn – 17

Lyon – 20

McLeod – 2

Martin – 3

Mower – 40

Murray – 1

Nobles – 13

Rice – 40

Sibley – 1

Steele – 3

Waseca – 2

Hospitalizations are decreasing. On Monday, 549 people were hospitalized. Friday, there were 478 people in the hospital, 220 in the intensive care unit.