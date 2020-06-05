33 new COVID-19 deaths, 712 new positive cases
(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 33 new COVID-19 deaths, and 712 new positive cases of the virus.
The latest numbers bring Minnesota’s death toll to 1,148, with 26,980 lab-confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19.
New cases were confirmed in the following counties:
Blue Earth – 1
Brown – 1
Cottonwood – 3
Faribault – 2
Freeborn – 17
Lyon – 20
McLeod – 2
Martin – 3
Mower – 40
Murray – 1
Nobles – 13
Rice – 40
Sibley – 1
Steele – 3
Waseca – 2
Hospitalizations are decreasing. On Monday, 549 people were hospitalized. Friday, there were 478 people in the hospital, 220 in the intensive care unit.
