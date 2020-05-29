35 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, highest in a single day

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 35 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, the highest in a single day.

The deaths included a person in their 30’s and a person in their 40’s in Ramsey County. There were also three deaths involving people in their 50’s, according to MDH.

Minnesota has now recorded a total of 967 deaths, with people in assisted living or long-term care facilities accounting for 787 of the deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to creep upward. Total hospitalizations rose by six Thursday, for a total of 606, but 18 fewer patients are in intensive care.

MDH reported new cases in the following local counties:

Blue Earth – 3

Cottonwood – 4

Freeborn – 5

Le Sueur – 1

McLeod – 1

Mower – 16

Nicollet – 7

Nobles – 8

Redwood – 1

Rice – 11

Sibley – 2

Steele – 1

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 2