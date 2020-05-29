35 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, highest in a single day
(St. Paul, MN) – There were 35 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, the highest in a single day.
The deaths included a person in their 30’s and a person in their 40’s in Ramsey County. There were also three deaths involving people in their 50’s, according to MDH.
Minnesota has now recorded a total of 967 deaths, with people in assisted living or long-term care facilities accounting for 787 of the deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to creep upward. Total hospitalizations rose by six Thursday, for a total of 606, but 18 fewer patients are in intensive care.
MDH reported new cases in the following local counties:
Blue Earth – 3
Cottonwood – 4
Freeborn – 5
Le Sueur – 1
McLeod – 1
Mower – 16
Nicollet – 7
Nobles – 8
Redwood – 1
Rice – 11
Sibley – 2
Steele – 1
Waseca – 1
Watonwan – 2