35 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, highest in a single day

May 29, 2020 @ 7:57am

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 35 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, the highest in a single day.

The deaths included a person in their 30’s and a person in their 40’s in Ramsey County.  There were also three deaths involving people in their 50’s, according to MDH.

Minnesota has now recorded a total of 967 deaths, with people in assisted living or long-term care facilities accounting for 787 of the deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to creep upward.  Total hospitalizations rose by six Thursday, for a total of 606, but 18 fewer patients are in intensive care.

MDH reported new cases in the following local counties:

Blue Earth – 3
Cottonwood – 4
Freeborn – 5
Le Sueur – 1
McLeod – 1
Mower – 16
Nicollet – 7
Nobles – 8
Redwood – 1
Rice – 11
Sibley – 2
Steele – 1
Waseca – 1
Watonwan – 2

 

