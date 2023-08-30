3rd Annual Symphony on the Prairie set for September

The City of North Mankato and the Mankato Symphony Orchestra have announced the 3rd Annual Symphony on the Prairie.

The concert is set for Saturday, September 9 at Benson Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The setlist includes the Star Spangled Banner, music from West Side Story, the Radetzky March, the Stars and Stripes Forever, and more. The North Mankato Post 518 Color Guard will also perform.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.