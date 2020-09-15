3rd COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County; 5 new deaths statewide

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, one from Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County death involved a person in their 90’s, according to MDH’s daily COVID-19 report. The other deaths came from Beltrami, Dakota, and Hennepin counties. Three deaths involved people from a private residence, and two were long-term care facility residents. Minnesota now reports 1,927 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are up by five, with 238 people hospitalized, 131 in intensive care.

MDH reported 432 new confirmed positive cases of the virus Tuesday. Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 9

Brown – 5

Cottonwood – 1

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 1

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 3

Martin – 1

McLeod – 7

Mower – 7

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 3

Redwood – 1

Rice – 3

Sibley – 1

Steele – 1

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 1