4 area projects receive agricultural classroom funding

Four area projects have received grants for programs that give students the opportunity to experience agriculture.

The Agricultural Literacy Grants are awarded by the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (MAITC).

The grants of up to $500 each were awarded to:

Cleveland Public School for Ag in S.T.E.A.M

FarmAmerica in Waseca for its Ag Career Exploration

St. Anthony Elementary in New Ulm for See What’s Hatching

St. James FFA Chapter for its Ag Carnival.

The foundation is in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture which seeks to increase agricultural literacy through education.