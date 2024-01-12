4 area schools get first Building Our Future grants

Four area schools will be the recipients of the first Building Our Future grants from the Minnesota River Builders Association and the Mankato Area Foundation.

Loyola Catholic School will receive $6,000 to support its woodworking class and partnership with Makerspace. School administrators say the course is one of the most in-demand offered through their Flex Friday program. The course allows students to experience authentic hands-on learning while developing their carpentry skills.

St. Clair High School has been awarded $2,000 to support curriculum development for a new course focused on introducing students to trades such as carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, and HVAC.

Mankato Area Public Schools will also get $2,000 for course development, specifically Geometry in Construction. Students will learn how to use geometry concepts in framing, foundation, layout, surveying, and green technology.

Maple River Schools will receive $1,000 and in-kind support from the MRBA to further develop a classroom for a robotics course where students will utilize their skills in carpentry, electrical, and welding.

The Building Our Future Grant Fund supports area high schools in relation to the construction and trades industries. Grants could be used to support educators, tools, classroom upgrades, field trips, and more.