4 arrested in St. James drug bust

Four people were taken into custody after police found drugs and paraphernalia at a home in St. James.

Police executed a search warrant Tuesday on the 400 block of 1st Ave South, where officers found over an ounce of meth, Psilocybin mushrooms, and other items indicative of drug sales.

Tommy Velasco, 23, of St. James was booked in jail on 1st-degree drug sales. Karen Castaneda, 24, also of St. James was booked on charges of 3rd-degree drug sales.

Two other St. James residents were also arrested. Skylar Carlson, 27, was jailed for drug possession, and Danielle Westman, 27, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

The suspects were taken into custody at the Watonwan County Jail.