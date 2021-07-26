4 dead, including two children, in rural Le Sueur County crash

Four people have died in a crash in rural Le Sueur County, including two children.

The crash happened Sunday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Le Sueur County roads 15 & 22, in Sharon Township, which sits west of Le Center and north of Cleveland.

According to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation shows a Ford Expedition with seven occupants from California collided with a pickup driven by a Le Sueur resident.

Four of the seven people in the Expedition were pronounced dead at the scene, including the driver, 54-year-old John St. John, along with passengers Jill St. John, 56, a 13-year-old girl, and a 9 year-old boy.

Passengers Jane Wooster, 41, and two boys, ages 7 & 15 survived the crash. Wooster and the teen were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center; the 7-year-old was transported to Children’s Hospital.

Rusbel Marroquin Jr, 41, was identified as the sole occupant of the pickup and was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. Police did not provide the nature of his injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol.