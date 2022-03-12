4 face charges in bus bead blaster incident

Nicollet County investigators have released the names of most of the suspects involved in shooting a water bead blaster at a school bus carrying a basketball team.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Highway 15 south of Klossner as the St. Peter boys basketball team returned home from a game in New Ulm.

Police say London Alexander Watson, 18, of Hanska, Dylan James Sickles, 18, of New Ulm, Dawson Michael Harley Sowers, 18, of Clements, and a juvenile, who cannot be named, were behind the antics.

The four suspects were in two different vehicles, with one getting in front of the bus to slow it down, while the other pulled up beside the bus and shot at it, according to investigators.

Police said the blaster is similar to an airsoft gun, except it shoots water pellets, like tiny water balloons.

Alexander, Sickles, Sowers, and the juvenile suspect were cited for disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor and carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, and up to $1,000 in fines.