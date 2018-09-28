4 Fall Super-Foods That Are Good For You!

Here are 4 fall foods that could actually help you live longer, and look younger.
- First: Let’s talk about pumpkins. One slice of pumpkin pie holds THREE TIMES your recommended daily allowance of Vitamin A. And that’s great news for your skin – since Vitamin A’s critical for promoting the collagen which keeps your skin supple and flexible. Pumpkins are also loaded with healthful Vitamin E, and enzymes responsible for keeping skin firm and flake-free.
- Another super-food of fall: Sweet Potatoes. In one study, researchers found more total nutrients in sweet potatoes than any other vegetable! And people who ate a sweet potato every day for 3 weeks had 33 percent more T-cells in their blood – those are what your body relies on to fight viruses and keep your immune system strong.
- A 3rd great fall food: Apples. They’re in season right now. And British researchers found that eating 2 apples a week can reduce your risk of developing asthma by 32 percent. They’re also chock-full of fiber, which studies have linked to better lung function and fewer coughs – even for smokers.
- Here’s one more food that’s perfect for fall: Pecans. One handful of pecan nuts holds enough omega-3 fatty acids to boost nerve communications in your brain’s memory center, so you’ll be better at remembering names, or acing a memory test at school. Pecans are also packed with magnesium and calcium, which have both been linked to reducing stress, calming nerves, and helping you think more clearly.
Source: tesh.com