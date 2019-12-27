      Weather Alert

4 hurt in St. Paul when vehicle struck by man fleeing police

Dec 27, 2019 @ 3:00am

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say four people are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle was struck by a man who was fleeing St. Paul police after allegedly firing shots into a bar.

The Star Tribune reports that the suspect is accused of shooting at the front door of Shadey’s Bar about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it before it crashed south of the St. Paul downtown airport. Police say the suspect is a convicted felon and a gun was recovered at the crash site.  No one at the bar was injured.

