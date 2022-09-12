4 injured in Highway 15 crash

Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign.

The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.

The pickup was driven by 20-year-old Zachary Aaron Maddox. Maddox and his 23-year-old passenger, Brandon Leo Maddox, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Both men are from Prior Lake.

The SUV driver, Zachary Steven Schroeder, 20, and his passenger, Dylan James Schroeder, 13, also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Both males are from Hanska

All four males were transported to New Ulm Medical Center for treatment.