4 injured in Highway 169 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning.

The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.

Injured in the initial crash was 69-year-old Jerrold Parker, of Eagle Lake. Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Similhomme of Mankato was injured in the secondary crash.

A Chaska man and a Moorhead man were also injured. All four men were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.