4 injured in Highway 22 crash in Mankato

Four people, including a child, were injured in a crash on Highway 22 in Mankato yesterday afternoon.

The state patrol says a pickup and an SUV collided at the intersection with Augusta Dr shortly before 4 p.m.

A crash report says the SUV, driven by 20-year-old Paul Masaazi Nsubuga, of Mankato, was westbound on Augusta Dr and the pickup, driven by Diego Jacobo Gomez, 31, of Fairfax, was southbound on Highway 22 when the vehicles collided.

Gomez had two passengers in his pickup: 9-year-old Naila Celeste Jacobo, and Irene Rebulloz, 47, both of Fairfax. All three occupants of the pickup were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Nsubuga also suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the report, but was not transported to a hospital.