4 injured in St. Peter crash

Four people, including a child, were injured in a crash in St. Peter on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 22.

The state patrol says a GMC SUV driven by Arnold William Flowers, 81, of Nicollet, was northbound on Highway 169 and turning west onto Dodd Ave, and a Subaru SUV driven by Kelly Ann Mackedanz Otto, 39, of Glencoe, was southbound on Highway 169 when the vehicles collided.

Otto and her passenger, Elyse Katherine Otto, 8, of Glencoe, were transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life threatening injuries.

Flower and his passenger, Terry Arnold Flowers, 56, of Nicollet, were also hospitalized at River’s Edge with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, according to a crash report.