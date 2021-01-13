4 injured, including 2 children, in I-90 rollover

Two adults and two children were injured in a single-vehicle rollover on I-90 between Wells and Kiester Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Melissa Sue LaPlante, 29, of Fairmont was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix that was eastbound on I-90 when it left the roadway, entered the center median, and rolled.

Two six-year-old old children were passengers in the vehicle, according to the state patrol. A third passenger was identified as Anthony Allen Kamish, 28, of Fairmont.

All four vehicle occupants were transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol lists the crash time as 10:18 a.m.