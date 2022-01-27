4 injured, including 2 teens in Highway 19 crash

Four people, including two teenagers, were injured in a crash on Highway 19 in Renville County Saturday.

The crash happened in Birch Cooley Township at about 3:41 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 16-year-old Payton Michael Ball was behind the wheel of an eastbound car that spun out on the icy roadway and hit a westbound pickup driven by Salinas Guadalupe, 67, of Fairfax.

Savannah Jay Ball, 16, was a passenger in Payton Ball’s car, and Imelda`Robles Salinas, 67, of Fairfax was a passenger in the pickup.

The four crash victims were transported to Carris Health in Redwood Falls, all with non-life threatening injuries.