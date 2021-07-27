4 injured when Cadillac & ambulance collide in Mankato

A collision between an ambulance and a Cadillac left four first responders injured in Mankato Monday morning.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the ambulance was northbound on Highway 22 and the Cadillac SRX was westbound on Highway 83 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The ambulance driver was Jennifer Lynn Adams, 52, of Minnesota Lake. The other crew members on board the ambulance were: Pollyann Marie Greer, 43, Tamara Kay Dicks, 63, and Nicole Ann Kutz, 43, all of Minnesota Lake. All four women were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The Cadillac driver was Jeanne Marie Ternes, 56, of Eagle Lake, who was not injured.

The state patrol says the ambulance was transporting a patient, who wasn’t injured.