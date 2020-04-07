4 more dead, MN hits 1,000 COVID-19 cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Four more people are dead of COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue an upward trend, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

The death toll is now at 34, while the number of positive cases in the state rose past 1,000, with 83 cases more reported Tuesday than the previous day.

There are currently 120 people hospitalized, with 64 cases requiring intensive care.

Blue Earth County is now reporting 22 cases, six more than the previous report. Brown County reports a fourth and fifth case of the virus.

A large majority of people (78%) infected with COVID-19 live in a private residence, while only 4% live in long-term care facilities, according to data released by MDH.

State health officials this week began disclosing the names of assisted living facilities where outbreaks have occurred. Among the facilities are Friendship Court in Faribault County, Fountain Centers in Freeborn County, and Temperance Lake Ridge in Martin County.