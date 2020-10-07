4 new COVID deaths in Minnesota Tuesday, 954 new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday, and over 900 new positive virus cases.

The deaths involved two people in their 60’s, from Anoka and Scott counties, and two people in their 80’s, from Clay and Washington counties. Three deaths involved people living in a private residence; one came from a long-term care facility.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 2,087.

MDH says six people were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 Monday, with one patient admitted to the intensive care unit.

There are 1,056 of the 2,158 ICU beds currently in use, according to the state’s Response Capacity report. A total of 8,020 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 2,212 of those patients being housed in ICU.

There were 954 newly confirmed positive virus cases reported by MDH Tuesday. Minnesota now has a total of 105,740 positive cases, with nearly 11,000 healthcare workers becoming infected.

Here’s where new cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 8

Brown – 3

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 1

Fillmore – 8

Freeborn – 4

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 7

Martin – 7

McLeod – 2

Mower – 5

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 9

Nobles – 4

Redwood – 3

Renville – 1

Rice – 9

Steele – 10

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 1