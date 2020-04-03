4 new deaths, hospitalizations continue to rise; teen, 2 others diagnosed in Martin County

(St. Paul, MN) – Four more people have died of COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to rise, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday.

There are now a total of 22 deaths caused by the disease statewide, as the total number of cases rises to 789, up 47 from Thursday.

The latest data shows that 86 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous report, with two additional intensive care cases since Thursday.

Martin County, which has become an unlikely hot spot in the state, is reporting three new cases of the virus, bringing the county total to 32. Community Health & Human Services of Faribault & Martin Counties said that none of the three cases have involved recent travel. The patients are 74, 17, and 48-years-old, according to public health.

Local county case totals stand as follows:

Blue Earth – 10

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 5

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 9

Freeborn – 7

Le Sueur – 19

Mower – 15

Nicollet – 3

Renville – 2

Rice – 3

Sibley – 1

Steele – 6

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 3

Governor Tim Walz will speak Friday at 1 p.m. to announce Minnesota’s latest efforts in combating COVID-19.