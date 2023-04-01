4 vehicles crash on Highway 68 near Courtland

Four vehicles crashed Friday evening on Highway 68 near Courtland, in Cambria Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup, an SUV, and two cars were westbound on Highway 68 when they crashed while slowing for turning traffic just after 5 p.m.

The drivers were a 38-year-old Truman man, a 19-year-old Springfield woman, a 20-year-old Hanska woman, and a 19-year-old Hutchinson woman.

The report indicates the crash involved injuries, but the names and conditions of those involved have not yet been released.