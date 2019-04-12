4-year-old girl found safe after going missing in the woods with family dog

A 4-year-old girl was found safe after an hour-long search when she went missing in the woods.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 12000 block of Esden Road, east of Brainerd, on Thursday morning by the girl’s mother.

She said her daughter had wandered into the woods near their home along with the family dog.

She grew even more alarmed when the dog returned home without her daughter.

Fortunately, after an hour of searching with help from Brainerd PD, the Minnesota DNR and Crosby Ambulance, the girl was found safe and well.

“With the inclement weather forecasted today, the situation could have been made worse for all involved,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard.

Source: bringmethenews.com

