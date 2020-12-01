      Weather Alert

41 COVID patients currently hospitalized in Blue Earth County

Dec 1, 2020 @ 6:12am

There are 41 COVID patients currently hospitalized in Blue Earth County, according to a statistics report updated Monday.

The latest report from Blue Earth County shows an increase in hospitalizations since the previous report (released on November 20), which indicated that 24 people were hospitalized.

There are two patients who are currently hospitalized in intensive care units in Blue Earth County, according to the report.

 

